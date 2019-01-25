Mueller indicts Trump associate Roger Stone

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone has been arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury, the special counsel’s office announced Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

The indictment, unsealed Friday, includes seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering, according to the special counsel’s office. Stone is expected to appear in federal court in Florida Friday.

According to the indictment, during the the summer of 2016, Stone spoke to senior Trump campaign officials about “Organization 1,” unnamed in the indictment, and information it might have that would damage Hillary Clinton’s rival presidential campaign. The indictment claims Stone was contacted by senior Trump campaign officials to inquire about future releases the organization might have.

Jerome Corsi, an associate of Stone’s, has alleged that Stone attempted to find out what information WikiLeaks had that could prove damaging to Clinton. WikiLeaks is not mentioned in the indictment of Stone.

CBS News has reached out to Stone’s attorneys for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— CBS News correspondent Paula Reid contributed to this report