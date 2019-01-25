Florida bank shooting: Newlywed among the dead

Four of the five victims of Wednesday’s shooting in a central Florida bank have been publicly identified. One had gotten married only two weeks ago. The name of the fifth was being withheld by that victim’s family under terms of a new state law.

Authorities said Thursday that Zephen Xaver, 21, opened fire in a SunTrust Bank branch in Sebring, nearly 100 miles south of Orlando, leaving five women dead.

- Advertisement -

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund told a news conference there didn’t appear to be any connection between Xaver and any of the victims.

“We believe that it is a random act,” Hoglund said. “We do not believe anybody was specifically targeted.” He also said police had no information indicating Xaver intended to rob the bank.

Hogland and family members disclosed details about the victims Thursday.

The decision by the family of one of the victims to withhold her name marked the first high-profile use of a constitutional amendment, known as Marsy’s Law, approved by Florida voters approved in November, reports CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV. It established the right to prevent disclosure of information that could be used to locate or harass victims or their relatives.

SunTrust Bank branch is seen as law enforcement officials continue to investigate the scene where five people were killed on January 24, 2019 in Sebring, Florida Getty Images CBS News

As for the other four:

Marisol Lopez

Lopez, 55, was a bank employee, reports CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV.

Her former branch manager at another SunTrust location described her as a kind woman with a giving heart and sweet spirit. Bonnie Parker remembered her for being very friendly. “She loved her family, and she would do anything for her friends,” she said.

Another colleague said social media that Lopez was a dedicated employee. “She never complained, never lost her temper, and had a worth ethic second to none,” Shelley Speight Lopez wrote on Facebook.

Shelley once nominated Marisol for teller of the year.

“She always went out of her way for others,” Shelley added.

Ana Piñon-Williams

The 38-year-old mother of seven was working at the bank when shots were fired, WTSP says.

She was remembered by relatives as someone who was “family to everyone she knew.”

Her brother-in-law said “loving came easy to her,” and it will be difficult to live without her.

Relatives said they are leaning on their faith to guide them through the grieving process.

Cynthia Watson

Watson, 65, was the only customer inside the bank when shots rang out, according to WTSP.

Relatives said she was known to many as Cindy.

She married her soulmate two weeks ago.

Extended family members described her as overjoyed with the start of the latest chapter in her life. Her new husband was too heartbroken to talk about her.

Marilyn Martin says she and Watson were best friends. The two met at an antique auction and clicked “instantly,” she said.

Martin grieves for the loss of her friend and the others who lost their lives.

“I’ve been saying all day, ‘Why?”‘ Martin said. “That’s all I’ve said all day. ‘Why? Why? It’s such a senseless act.”‘

Jessica Montague

The Associated Press reports Montague’s husband told NBC News she was the mother of a 3 year old.