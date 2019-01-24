Victor Oladipo injury update: Pacers All-Star stretchered off court after 'serious' knee injury; MRI expected Thursday

Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo suffered a serious knee injury during the second quarter of the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. The medical staff covered Oladipo’s knee with a towel after the injury, and he was soon wheeled off the floor on a stretcher.

With just over four minutes remaining in the first half, the Raptors tried to get out on a fast break. After Serge Ibaka grabbed a rebound, he flipped the ball to Kyle Lowry, who threw a long outlet pass down the floor. Oladipo was hustling back on defense when he appeared to slip or get tangled up with Pascal Siakam.

He went to the ground and was grimacing in pain as his teammates called for the doctors. The Pacers’ announcers made a comment referencing Oladipo’s kneecap, but it’s unclear exactly what happened.

The Pacers later announced that Oladipo had suffered a “serious injury” to his right knee and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Injury update: After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

While the results of that MRI obviously remain to be seen, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team fears Oladipo will need surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Losing Oladipo for a significant portion of time would not be good for the Pacers, but according to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, it may not hurt them as much as you’d think.

Pacers Wins Playoff odds East standings Win Eastern Conference Win championship With Oladipo 52.6 99.9% #3 15.9% 3.1% Without Oladipo 52.2 99.9% #4 15.0% 2.9% Difference -0.4 — -1 -0.9% -0.2%

In any case, it will be interesting to see how the Pacers play while Oladipo is out of the lineup — however long that ends up being.