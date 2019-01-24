Schools are sanitizing to fight off winter illnesses

WHITWELL, Tennessee (WDEF) – As hundreds battle illnesses in Marion County, school officials did the second deep clean in the last month to help keep more students and teachers from getting sick.

Last night, the superintendent told us the total number of absences was up to 600.

Whitwell Elementary had more than 100 absences this week.

Today, they did another deep clean of the school.

“Scrubbing down anything you think a child can touch or be around you want to make sure that she clean and get everything that you possibly can to get the flu germs off. ”

The Marion County superintendent says that it hasn’t been this bad in several years.

Marion County schools are closed tomorrow as well for them to continue cleaning the school.

Nearby Grundy County is doing the same.

Hamilton County closed school on Thursday for weather reasons, but they were also taking the opportunity to scrub their classrooms.