NBA scores, highlights: James Harden's 61 points lead Rockets past Knicks; Pacers beat Raptors, but lose Oladipo

Welcome to another night of NBA action. This Wednesday was busy as per usual, with 10 games on the docket.

To start the night, the Pacers secured a victory over the Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors, but lost Victor Oladipo to a serious knee injury in the process. Then, the Celtics got their fifth win in a row by beating the Cavaliers, while the Nets took down the Magic to also extend their winning streak to five games.

Later on, James Harden put on an absolute show at Madison Square Garden, tying Kobe Bryant’s opponent record with 61 points. Meanwhile, the 76ers were able to hold off the Spurs in a close game in Philadelphia.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s slate, along with Thursday’s schedule.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 23

NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 24

*All times Eastern

Harden ties Kobe’s MSG record

James Harden didn’t have any problem extending his 30-point streak. The Rockets guard took care of that early, pouring in 36 points in the first half alone. He finished the game with a jaw-dropping 61 points, tying him with Kobe Bryant for the most points by a Knicks opponent at Madison Square Garden.

Plumlee, Favors ejected after scuffle

Some pushing and shoving ensued between Mason Plumlee and Derrick Favors during the Nuggets-Jazz game on Wednesday, and as a result both were hit with technical fouls and ejections.

Derrick Favors and Mason Plumlee were ejected after sparking an altercation on the court following a foul on the floor. Nikola Jokic came off the bench and down the baseline, but didn’t get involved. pic.twitter.com/2QnsvjcEpA — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2019

Rozier shines in place of Irving

Kyrie Irving was out for the Celtics’ game against the Cavaliers, but Terry Rozier is proving to be a strong replacement. Rozier had the best half of his life in the first half, going 8-of-8 from the field for 22 points, including a buzzer-beater to end the half. He finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Anderson goes strong to the rim

Justin Anderson introduced himself to the Bulls on Wednesday night by driving baseline for a thunderous lefty slam.

Embiid slams it off the Simmons dish

The Sixers can have some problems on offense when they get stuck in the halfcourt, but when they get out in transition they’re super fun, as Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid proved once again on this play.

Oladipo suffers serious knee injury

Victor Oladipo needed to be stretchered off the floor during the second quarter of the Pacers’ game against the Raptors. He slipped while tracking back on defense and immediately grimaced and grabbed his knee.