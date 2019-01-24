Knicks big Enes Kanter vents his frustrations after latest benching: 'Play me' or 'just get me out of here'

It’s safe to say that Enes Kanter is very unhappy in the Big Apple.

While most of the talk centered around James Harden’s 61-point performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, the other big story happened to center around Kanter’s trade demand from the New York Knicks. The veteran big man drew his first-ever DNP during his Knicks tenure as the home team fell to the Houston Rockets by a score of 114-110.

It was the fourth time in the past five games that Kanter did not play. And needless to say, he let his frustrations out very clearly with this postgame demand, via Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

“I want to play basketball,” Kanter said. “If you’re going to play me here, play me. Or if not, then just get me out of here.” “My job right now is to cheer for my teammates and try to be a good teammate,” he said. “But what they’re doing to me is pretty messed up. I deserve way better.”

Kanter, who opted into his $18.6 million deal for the final year of his contract last summer, is clearly regretting his decision to do so. While his per-game numbers have remained as steady as ever, averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, the Knicks are heading toward a top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

At 10-36, the Knicks, back in action on Friday against the Nets (7:30 p.m. ET — watch on fuboTV), have the second-worst record in the NBA. They’ve lost 15 of their past 16 games and it’s clear that head coach David Fizdale is prioritizing the youth movement over playing the veterans such as Kanter. Although this has been made clear to Kanter during a team meeting, there’s still been a bit of misleading along the way.

For example, Kanter was led to believe by Fizdale that he would start Wednesday against the Rockets. Instead, Fizdale went with Noah Vonleh in the five-man starting lineup, as Vorkunov notes.

“He was benched for Luke Kornet before the team played at Milwaukee on Dec. 27 and has come off the bench since. Fizdale said Tuesday he was leaning toward starting Kanter on Wednesday night because of an ankle injury to Kornet that will keep him out for several weeks, but he went with Vonleh instead.”

The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 7. Considering Kanter is in his prime at 26 years of age and remains a productive big man, there shouldn’t be a shortage of interested trade suitors if the Knicks listen to Kanter’s plea and honor his request.