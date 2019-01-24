Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that crushed experts says start Todd Gurley, sit Rex Burkhead

We’re a little over a week away from the 2019 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. It all goes down on Sunday, Feb. 5 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, and the action will feature plenty of stars that have carried teams throughout the regular season, including Tom Brady, Jared Goff, Julian Edelman, Robert Woods, Todd Gurley, and, more recently C.J. Anderson. If you haven’t found reliable Fantasy football rankings, now is the time. There are still plenty of lineup decisions to make, like which member of New England’s three-headed backfield reigns supreme and how effective Gurley can be after a disastrous performance in the NFC title game. Before locking in any lineups, check out the latest Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine’s Projection Model.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. But with so many lineups bound to look the same with such a small pool of players, it’s really knowing which stars to avoid that will make the difference this week with your Fantasy football lineups.

- Advertisement -

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the Super Bowl.

One player the model is extremely high on for the 2019 Super Bowl: Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Gurley had a disappointing performance against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game. He had his lowest rushing total of the season, but was able to find the end zone on a six-yard scamper. He’s now scored a touchdown in both playoff games and enters Super Bowl 53 with fresh legs thanks to the emergence of fellow running back Anderson.

Anderson will continue to be a part of the Rams’ game plan against the Patriots, but Gurley is certainly the more explosive back and provides significantly more value in the passing game. That should lead to more work for Gurley against the Patriots, who gave up three total touchdowns to Chiefs running back Damien Williams in the AFC Championship Game.

And a massive shocker: Patriots running back Rex Burkhead stumbles this week against the Rams despite his huge numbers against the Chiefs last week.

Burkhead’s productivity has been mixed this season as he’s battled injuries and split snaps with Sony Michel and James White. But his versatility and skills were on display against the Chiefs last week as he took 12 carries and caught all four of his targets, accounting for 64 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

But the model is fading his chances of getting that kind of production again this week, ranking him as the fifth-best running back in this matchup and projecting far less Fantasy production for him than either of the other New England backs. He’s a player to avoid in Super Bowl LIII.

The model is also calling for a shocking player you aren’t even thinking about to finish high in its Fantasy Football rankings, and he could go off for big numbers in the Super Bowl because of a dream matchup. You absolutely need to see who it is before locking in any lineups.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for Super Bowl LIII? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which player could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.