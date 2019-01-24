Family and police organize a search for a missing father

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Nate Johnson’s family and friends in Dade county fear the worst. But they are determined to find him two weeks after he disappeared without a trace.

Preparations are being made for that search.

Twenty six year old Nathan Johnson of Trenton was known as a troubled young man. He was a devoted father of three little girls, but he has also had several run-in’s with the law…mostly drug related.

But, his aunt says his family loved him, despite the problems.

“You see how the children are around him? Everybody loved Nate. Everybody still loves Nate.”

This where Nate was last seen. After a disagreement with a family member…he got out of the vehicle…and walked away, here, near the Georgia/Tennessee state line.

Nate Johnson was last seen on January 10th wearing a black fleece sweatshirt, walking down these railroad tracks near the intersection of Hwy 11 and 299.

Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith tells us “There has been no activity on his bank account or on his cell phone. We did meet with Hamilton County there at the 299 state line. They came over with their detectives and then also the Dade county Sheriff’s department came over and assisted us in a search of that area. There was nothing found.”

But the family is not giving up.

Sandra Goodman says “We have searched. Every day. And my brother, which was his legal guardian, uh, like I said when he was younger, he has been out there night and day.

Nate’s aunt is appealing for people to help them continue the search.

“When it hits your home and it hits your family, it’s like a totally different situation. And we ask, you know, if it was your family, no matter what religion, the color of your skin is, we would assist you as well.”

In Dade County, Ashley Henderson, News 12 Now.