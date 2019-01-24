Chattanooga CVB welcomes first COO

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has added a COO to help streamline business operations and gain accreditation.

“It is my goal to be the service provider for the staff to make sure they get what they need to do their jobs more effectively,” new COO Michael Zumbaugh said.

The Chattanooga Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has never had a C-O-O before. Now Mike Zumbaugh comes from Irving, Texas, to bring organization and hopefully accreditation to Chattanooga’s CVB.

“Currently Chattanooga does not have DMAP accreditation,” Zumbaugh said. “I have been through the process two other times at my prior employers and will be able to help facilitate that process.”

Receiving a Destination’s International accreditation requires meeting a minimum level of operation.

“It will put us in the company of about only 250 organizations across the country that are accredited,” CEO Barry White said. “So it really is the best of the best, and that’s the level where we want to operate.”

White said the stamp of approval will be attractive to convention planners when considering Chattanooga for their next event.

He also hopes Zumbaugh’s hire will increase the public’s trust in the bureau — after county commissioner Tim Boyd made accusations about the CVB’s handling of about $8 million dollars in hotel/motel tax money.

White: “Our job is to make sure not only commissioner Boyd but the county commission and everybody in this community has faith and trust in this organization to invest money wisely that generates that return for us.”

White says the CVB is working to become more transparent.