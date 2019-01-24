Australian Open 2019 women's final: Naomi Osaka vs. Petra Kvitova preview, time, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Naomi Osaka got a bit of a scare against Karolina Pliskova, but she got the job done in a three-set win in the Australian Open semifinals. Osaka finds herself in her second straight Grand Slam final at just 21 years old. After winning the US Open in September, Osaka is now trying to win the Australian Open as well. Her opponent will be the eighth-ranked Petra Kvitova, who ended the run of Danielle Collins to make it to the final.

Australian Open women's final: No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 8 Petra Kvitova

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26

Time: 3 a.m.

Location: Rod Laver Arena — Melbourne, Australia

Watch: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Kvitova has swept her way through the tournament, and she’s yet to lose a set. With that being said, she’s played only one ranked opponent to this point: No. 15 Ashleigh Barty. Since her first-round win, Osaka has only played ranked opponents.

However, you play who you play, so for these two women it’s a clean slate. Osaka has improved as time has gone on — she had an outrageous 15 aces against Pliskova — and she seems to do better with pressure, as we saw against Serena Williams in September. Going for back-to-back majors is a ton of pressure, but she’s proven to be more than capable.

Kvitova is playing for plenty herself. “It means everything,” she said of going to the finals after beating Collins, per WTA Tennis. “This is why I work very hard to be in the finals of tournaments and the finals of majors.”

Kvitova’s last major win was in 2014 when she won Wimbledon. Both of her Grand Slam wins have been in England, so this is an opportunity to add another trophy to the case for the 28-year-old.