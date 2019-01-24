2019 Farmers Insurance Open odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that predicted four golf majors

The 67th edition of the Farmers Insurance Open gets underway on Thursday as some of the most talented golfers in the world descend on Torrey Pines Golf Course in California. The 2019 Farmers Insurance Open field features 12 major champions including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy competing against some of golf’s up-and-coming stars like Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau. The latest 2019 Farmers Insurance Open odds have Jon Rahm, the youngest champion in this tournament’s history, as the Vegas favorite at 10-1, with Woods (12-1), McIlroy (14-1) and defending champion Jason Day (14-1) also coming in at 14-1 or shorter. Before making any 2019 Farmers Insurance Open picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the top PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods’ deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka’s (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the field for the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, McIlroy finished T54 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and then T4 earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Although he has 14 career PGA Tour victories, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard once since 2017, which was at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Also, McIlroy enters this week’s tournament ranked outside the top 150 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (72.284) and birdie average (3.88). He’s not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he’s commanding.

Another surprise: Gary Woodland, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he’s a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Woodland has played extremely well at this event in the past few years. In fact, he’s recorded three straight top-20 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open, which includes his 12th place run last year. Plus, Woodland has never missed the cut at this event, going a perfect 9-for-9.

Despite a disappointing performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Woodland has opened his 2018-19 campaign with several solid showings. He recorded three consecutive top-10 finishes to start the season and earned a second place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which featured 34 of the 37 golfers who won a PGA Tour event last season. With four top-10 finishes and an average score per round of 69.865 thus far this season, he has all the tools to finish atop the Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard.

Also, the model says three additional golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open? And where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Farmers Insurance Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Jon Rahm 10-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jason Day 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Marc Leishman 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Gary Woodland 28-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Cameron Champ 33-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Alex Noren 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1