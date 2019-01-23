Gunman fires shots in bank, surrenders to police

A gunman surrendered to police at a Florida bank Wednesday, police said. The police department in Sebring, Florida, said on its Facebook page that the gunman told police that he had fired shots in the SunTrust Bank.

Initial negotiations to get the gunman to leave the bank were unsuccessful, police said. A SWAT team from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office entered the bank to continue negotiations, and the gunman surrendered, police said.

Police respond to a shooting at a bank in Sebring, Florida, on Jan. 23, 2019. Highlands News-Sun

This is a developing story and will be updated.