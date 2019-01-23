Deputy recovering after being hit by car outside Elementary School

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cumberland County Sheriff says one of his deputies is recovering at home after being hit by a car on Tuesday.

As we reported yesterday, the SRO was directing traffic outside North Cumberland Elementary on Highway 127 when he was hit by a car.

Sheriff Cox says Scott Iles suffered injuries to his head that required more than 200 stitches.

He also suffered a cracked sternum and damage to his knees.

“Scott is in good spirits and is missing his young friends at school. He was most appreciative for the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support he received. Scott is expected to make a full recovery.”