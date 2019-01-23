Chattanooga Convention & Visitors Bureau gets COO

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Convention & Visitors Bureau has brought on their first Chief Operating Officer.

He is Mike Zumbaugh, who worked for the CVB in Irving, Texas.

His job will be streamlining our CVB’s finances, personnel, and operations.

“We are very excited to welcome Mike to Chattanooga and to the CVB. His 27 years of experience in the travel and tourism industry has given him an understanding of all aspects of how a CVB operates, making him uniquely qualified for this role. He is a trusted leader and having him on board will help us move toward operational excellence,” stated Barry White, CDME, president and chief executive officer of the Chattanooga CVB.

Zumbaugh handled finance and administration in Irving, as he did for the CVB in Lansing, Michigan before that.

He says he visited Chattanooga three times with his wife before accepting the job.

“We had never been here before and were very impressed with the vibrancy of the downtown area, southern hospitality, and incredible views from Lookout Mountain. It immediately felt like home,” said Zumbaugh. “I am excited for the opportunity to help lead a dedicated and passionate team as we implement our new initiatives.”