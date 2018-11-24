Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch Premier League online

It’s a top-four battle from Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League as third-place Chelsea visits fourth-place Tottenham in the 13th round of action. Spurs can go into third place with a win and will hope that Harry Kane’s form continues after he scored the winner for England against Croatia on Sunday in Nations League action. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Tottenham vs. Chelsea

Date : Saturday, Nov. 24

: Saturday, Nov. 24 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium TV channel : NBC and NBC Universo

: NBC and NBC Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea +162 / Tottenham +169 / Draw +215

Storylines

Tottenham: After failing to beat PSV and losing to Manchester City, Tottenham has won four in a row and has looked sharp, especially in attack. The team has a bit of confidence now, and despite losing three games so far this season, the club is just five points out of first place.

Chelsea: After four straight games where the team scored three goals in each, Chelsea has just one goal in its last two games. The team may be lacking confidence in the final third in this one, especially if Alvaro Morata starts. After all, he missed this sitter for Spain during the international break:

Tottenham vs. Chelsea prediction

Chelsea is still undefeated in the league with an 8-4-0 record and manages to remain undefeated but doesn’t get the win thanks to a late Kane equalizer.

Pick: Draw (+215)