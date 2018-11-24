NFL odds, picks for Week 12: Proven computer model loving Browns, Seahawks

The Week 12 NFL schedule continues on Sunday and Monday with 12 more games after a jam-packed Thanksgiving. A critical NFC North clash goes down on Sunday Night Football when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers are three-point underdogs, down from an open of 4.5, as both teams chase the division-leading Bears. In Philadelphia, the Eagles are 5.5-point favorites over the division-rival Giants despite their top five corners all being sidelined at practice this week. And in LA, the Chargers are 13-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals in the biggest line of Week 12 and one of the largest NFL spreads of the season. With Week 12 NFL odds on the move, check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine’s Projection Model before you lock in any plays of your own.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 12 on a blistering 12-0 run. For the season, it is now 26-9 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 74-43. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 105-53 this season, again ranking in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 12 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 12 NFL picks the model loves: the Seahawks cover (+3.5) on the road at Carolina.

The Rams have taken a commanding lead in the NFC West, but the Seahawks (5-5) stayed afloat in the NFC Wild Card race with their huge win over the Packers last week. Now they meet up with the Panthers as the teams compete for playoff position.

According to the model, Russell Wilson throws for almost 250 yards, while Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and the rest of Seattle’s backs pile up over 100 combined yards on the ground as the Seahawks cover in over 60 percent of simulations. You can confidently back the Over (47) as well because it hits in more than half of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 12 NFL predictions from the model: the Browns (+3) cover on the road against the Bengals.

The Bengals jumped out to a stunning 4-1 start to open the season, but have since lost four of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Browns are coming off an impressive 12-point victory over the Falcons before last week’s bye. Rookie running back Nick Chubb ran the ball 20 times against the Falcons, racking up 176 yards and a touchdown.

The model is calling for another big day for Chubb, saying he’ll go for almost 100 yards against a Cincinnati defense that allows an eye-popping 153 on the ground per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. Bengals receiver AJ Green (toe) was upgraded from doubtful to questionable, but could be limited even if he plays. Back the Browns with confidence since they are covering the spread in 55 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 51 total points to be scored, shattering the Over (46.5).

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (+3, 37)

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (-10.5, 42.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 54)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5, 47)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 46.5)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+10, 47)

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 46.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (-13, 44)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 51)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (+3, 46.5)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-3, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-6, 41.5)