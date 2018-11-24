Michigan vs. Ohio State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

College football is built on rivalries more than anything else. And while all college football teams have at least one rivalry, “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan may not just be the best in the sport but in all of sports. All the cliches about throwing out the record books are the reality of this rivalry. These teams hate each other. These players hate each other. The fans hate each other. It’s beautiful. And this year, it means more than it has in a while. This is the scenario the Big Ten dreamed about: Ohio State and Michigan meeting for the Big Ten East tile with the winner going to the Big Ten title game for a chance at the College Football Playoff.

No. 10 Ohio State struck first with No. 4 Michigan limited to a pair of field goals early into the second quarter. That’s when the Buckeyes pounced with consecutive touchdowns to go up 21-6, but the Wolverines found a way to respond. Michigan scored two touchdowns in 6 seconds, the first at the end of an eight-play, 79-yard drive, and the next just one play after Ohio State fumbled the ensuing kickoff inside the 10. However, OSU immediately drove down the field with halftime looming and kicked a short field goal to take a 24-19 lead into the break.

If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

