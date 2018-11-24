Manchester City vs. West Ham: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch Premier League online

Manchester City goes south to London to take on West Ham on Saturday in Premier League play with City looking to stay in first place with its undefeated record, but West Ham is hoping to spring the upset and ease relegation concerns in front of its home fans. It’s a match where City is heavily favored, but West Ham will hope to show up like it did against Manchester United earlier in the season when it beat City’s rival at London Stadium.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Man. City vs. West Ham

Date : Saturday, Nov. 24

: Saturday, Nov. 24 Time : 10 a.m. ET

: 10 a.m. ET Location : London Stadium

: London Stadium TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: City -385 / West Ham +1000 / Draw +440

Storylines

Man. CIty: City is 10-2-0 and just dominating. With only five goals against and 35 scored, you can argue City is the most in-form team in the world right now. Here’s a chance for them to keep it going in a game they are expected to win comfortably.

West Ham: The Hammers were so poor to start the season but have turned it around a bit with four points from their last two games. There are some winnable matches after this one, but they’ll gladly take a point if they can.

Man. City vs. West Ham prediction

No team in Europe has been better than City. This team is doing everything right and should have a field day against West Ham.

Pick: City (-385)