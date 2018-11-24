Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 5-1 on Yellow Jackets games

With an SEC Championship to play for next week against Alabama and a 2018 College Football Playoff berth likely following with a win, it’d be easy for the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs to look past their last regular season game if it were a regular opponent. However, because Georgia finishes its season with Georgia Tech and the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Rivalry every year, the Bulldogs don’t have that luxury. Even as 15-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, the Bulldogs know they’ll get the Yellow Jackets’ best shot. Which is why you’ll want to see what SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt has to say before you lock in your Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks.

Hunt knows that Paul Johnson’s old-school triple-option attack will make Georgia Tech an extremely tough matchup for the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets have two outright victories as underdogs over Georgia in their past five meetings and have lost by a touchdown or less in two other games. Given that this year’s squad boasts a dominant ground game that is averaging over 350 yards, plus an improving defense, it’s easy to see how Saturday’s matchup could be tighter than oddsmakers predict.

But just because Georgia Tech can run the ball doesn’t mean it will keep it within the spread.

Georgia has been particularly stingy in true home games on defense this season, giving up 13 points or fewer to Austin Peay, MTSU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Auburn. UMass wound up being the only team to break the 14-point barrier, scoring 27 last week. However, they scored second-half touchdowns of 45 and 75 to get to that total after the outcome was already well in hand.

With Georgia expecting a bigger challenge from Georgia Tech and standing to benefit from style points at No. 5 in the polls, they’ll be far less likely to take their foot off the gas this week. Even with the SEC Championship looming, expect Georgia to play a full four quarters and if they can run out to an early lead like they did last year, it will be hard for a non-existent Georgia Tech passing offense to get them back into the game.

