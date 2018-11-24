College football scores, schedule, games today: Texas heads to Big 12 title game, Washington wins Pac-12 North

Black Friday in college football was a wild one, with division champions crowned leading up to the final regular season Saturday of the year. Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game, Texas and Oklahoma will meet up in the Big 12 Championship Game and Memphis punched a ticket to the AAC Championship Game. On top of that, there were big plays, amazing finishes and, unfortunately, injuries to two of college football’s biggest stars.

CBS Sports was with you the entire day Friday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 13.

Week 13 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Washington wins Pac-12 North

The snow fell on the Palouse during the Apple Cup, and so did the College Football Playoff and Pac-12 North hopes of home-standing Washington State. Washington running back Myles Gaskin ran wild, with 170 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns leading his team to a 28-15 win. Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew was 26 of 35, but failed to throw a touchdown pass and tossed two picks in the loss.

Virginia Tech takes Commonwealth Cup

Virginia Tech hasn’t lost to Virginia since 2003, but survived a massive scare in a wild contest Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg. The Hokies trailed 31-24 with 2:41 to play, but Ryan Willis led the Hokies on a wild drive with two incredible throws that resulted in a touchdown in which Hezekiah Grimsley recovered a fumble by teammate Steven Peoples in the end zone. After a field goal in overtime, the Hokies recovered a fumble on a zone-read exchange in the bottom of the first overtime frame for a walk-off win. The 5-6 Hokies will host Marshall next week to make up for a game vs. East Carolina that was cancelled. If they win, it will extend the their bowl streak to 26 consecutive seasons.

Ducks win the Civil War; Herbert injured

Oregon had no problems with rival Oregon State in the Civil War. The Ducks won 55-15 thanks to 197 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Travis Dye, 187 yards and four touchdowns from CJ Verdell and 390 total rushing yards on the night. But the big news was under center. Quarterback Justin Herbert did not come out of the locker room for the second half with his team. While there’s been no word on his status, Herbert seemed to come up gingerly after taking a hit in the second quarter. Braxton Burmeister came in for Herbert during the second half.

UCF takes ‘War on I-4’ despite Milton’s injury

UCF quarterback Milton McKenzie left the game vs. USF in the first half with a gruesome knee injury, and was replaced by Darriel Mack. The freshman threw for 81 yards and ran for 51 after coming in for the injured Knights’ superstar. Prior to his injury, McKenzie threw a touchdown to Gabriel Davis and Greg McCrae ran in another to help build a 17-3 lead at the half. McCrae became the focal point of the offense in the second half, scored two more touchdowns and finished the day with 181 rushing yards as the Knights won 38-10.

Texas earns berth in Big 12 Championship Game



It wasn’t easy, but the Longhorns earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a 24-17 win at Kansas. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was erratic but effective enough, throwing for 154 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. The Longhorns were up 21-0 at halftime, but Kansas cut the lead to 24-14 and then recovered an onside kick with 3:27 to play. But the Longhorns defense held the Jayhawks to a field goal, and then drained the clock out en route to the win.

Iowa walks off a winner

Miguel Recinos hit a walk-off, 41-yard field goal to give the Hawkeyes a 31-28 home win over Nebraska to push their record to 8-4 and give coach Kirk Ferentz a $500,000 bonus for an eight-win season. It wasn’t without stress, though. The Cornhuskers polished off a 14-play, 98-yard drive early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 28-20. They then went 80 yards on 13 plays, and hit a 2-point conversion with 3:22 to play to tie it at 28 to give fans hope that Scott Frost’s crew was about to break through. Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent was the star of the day, rushing for 173 yards and a score.

Memphis claims AAC West title

Memphis topped Houston in a wild one, 52-31, to earn a chance to square off with UCF in next week’s AAC Championship Game. Darrell Henderson ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns — both of which came in the fourth quarter — to lead the Tigers and cement his spot as one of the program’s all-time greatest players. Houston star defensive tackle Ed Oliver came back to play after a month off, but was pulled in the second half. Cougars coach Major Applewhite said after the game that his knee began to bother him. This is one week removed from the two getting into a shouting match after Oliver was wearing a jacket reserved for active players.

First he set the AAC single-season rushing record. Then he led his Memphis Tigers to the conference title game. Have a day, Darrell Henderson. pic.twitter.com/cf3YJqW5Iu — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 23, 2018

Texas without leading tackler vs. Kansas; Ehlinger to start



Texas announced Friday morning that linebacker Gary Johnson would not play vs. Kansas due to a violation of team rules. Johnson has been one of the most productive defensive players for the Longhorns, leading the team with 74 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. However, Texas coach Tom Herman also confirmed that quarterback Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) will start. With a win vs. the Jayhawks, the Longhorns will punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game next week.