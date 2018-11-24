College football scores, schedule, games today: Georgia cruising, Florida battling Florida State

The college football regular season will begin to wrap up on Saturday, with a slew of heated rivalry games once again slated to bring us all the action we need. Throughout the past few weeks, there has been little movement of importance in the College Football Rankings, but the top teams will be taking the field against their most hated opponents as they aim to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff come the conclusion of December.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 13. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day’s best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 13 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State — LIVE updates

Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia — GameTracker

No. 11 Florida at Florida State — GameTracker

Auburn at No. 1 Alabama — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — Preview, picks

South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Preview, picks

No. 7 LSU at No. 22 Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network — Preview, picks

No. 3 Notre Dame at USC — 8 p.m. on ABC — Preview, picks

No. 21 Utah State at No. 23 Boise State — 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

UGA giving Georgia Tech a clean, old-fashioned beatdown

The Bulldogs aren’t having any trouble in their warm-up for the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. Georgia is easily leading Georgia Tech 38-7 behind a balanced offense. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield have a touchdown each, and have set up quarterback Jake Fromm in the passing game. Moving the ball on the Yellow Jackets was never going to be a problem, but Georgia is doing a good job defensively, holding the Georgia Tech offense to about 3 yards per play.

Florida trying to end a number of Florida State streaks

Florida-Florida State is about bragging rights, but it’s also about ending a number of streaks for the Seminoles. Among them are a five-game winning streak over the Gators and a 36-year bowl streak. So far, Florida has a 13-7 edge in a defensive battle. Running back Lamical Perine’s 74-yard touchdown run has been the difference.

Syracuse bouncing back vs. Boston College

The Orange were no match for Notre Dame in Week 12, but they can claim a spot as the ACC’s second-best team with a win over Boston College in Chestnut Hill. Syracuse leads 28-14 thanks in part to a big day from quarterback Eric Dungey, who is already nearing 300 yards through the air with a touchdown to boot.

Chase Winovich cleared to play vs. Ohio State

Michigan’s star defensive lineman Chase Winovich has been cleared to play against Ohio State on Saturday, per 247Sports. Winovich had to leave the Wolverines’ Week 12 win over Indiana with an unspecified, apparent upper body injury, and his status for this week was previously unknown. Winovich, a redshirt senior, is Michigan’s leader with 13.5 tackles and has been a vocal leader in Michigan’s “revenge tour.”