College football odds, picks, lines for Week 13: Advanced computer model loving Arizona State, Clemson

Week 13 of the college football season is better known as Rivalry Week, with dozens of the most bitter college football rivalries in the country taking center stage. College football odds and lines come in all sizes this week, as No. 1 Alabama is a 24-point favorite over Auburn in the 2018 Iron Bowl, while No. 10 Ohio State is a 4.5-point home underdog to No. 4 Michigan. The latter game will decide the Big Ten West, while there are also games clinching title shots in the Big 12 and the Pac-12 North. There are plenty of matchups that will determine who makes a bowl and who goes home, like 5-6 Vanderbilt (-3.5) taking on 5-6 Tennessee in Nashville. With college football odds and spreads moving ahead of kickoff, be sure to check out what the proven computer model at SportsLine has to say. Then, you’ll be well-informed when making your Week 13 college football picks and predictions.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model was red-hot in Week 12, nailing Oklahoma State’s outright upset of West Virginia. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model went a blistering 12-5 last week, extending its overall run to 30-12. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 13 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 13 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 2 Clemson (-26.5) wins and covers against in-state rival South Carolina.

The Tigers enter Rivalry Week on a roll after demolishing their last six opponents by an average of 42 points. And they’ve controlled this series of late, winning four straight, including an average margin of victory of 36.5 points over the past two years.

According to the model, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence puts up over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while the Tigers’ defense doesn’t allow any South Carolina running back to hit 50 yards as Clemson covers in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Rivalry Week picks the model likes: Arizona State covers as 1.5-point favorites on the road against arch-rival Arizona.

Herm Edwards was the butt of a lot of jokes after his opening press conference, but he has led Arizona State to bowl eligibility in his first season. Meanwhile, Arizona is in need of a win to earn a bowl bid of their own in Kevin Sumlin’s first season in Tucson.

Even though this game is no longer for the division with Utah clinching last week, there is still a lot at stake. And the model expects a whopping 445 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns from Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins to power a Sun Devils cover in nearly 65 percent of simulations. Over (64.5) also hits well over 60 percent of the time.

The model also has strong Iron Bowl picks for No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) vs. Auburn, and is calling for a top national title contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog, shaking up the College Football Playoff picture forever.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And what playoff contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 13 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Michigan at Ohio State (+4.5, 54)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-17, 59.5)

Florida at Florida State (+7.5, 51.5)

Purdue at Indiana (+3.5, 64.5)

NC State at North Carolina (+7, 58.5)

Stanford at UCLA (+6.5, 60.5)

Maryland at Penn State (-14, 52.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-24.5, 53)

Arizona State at Arizona (+1.5, 64.5)

Kentucky at Louisville (+16.5, 52.5)

South Carolina at Clemson (-26, 58)

LSU at Texas A&M (-3.5, 48)

Notre Dame at USC (+11, 54)

Utah State at Boise State (-3, 67)