College basketball rankings: Kansas moves to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after another top-10 victory

I’m not a big fan of dropping teams from the No. 1 spot without them first losing; I’ve rarely done it in the history of the Top 25 And 1. But I’m also uninterested in being stubborn for the sake of being stubborn. And, with that in mind, it’s hard to wake up Saturday morning, take a fresh look at everything and not conclude that Kansas, after Friday night’s victory over Tennessee, has the nation’s best body of work to date.

That’s why the Jayhawks are now No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.

Their 87-81 OT win over UT in Brooklyn represented their second win over a top-10 team this season. So now Kansas has three neutral-court victories over top-40 KenPom teams — specifically Michigan State (No. 8.), Tennessee (No. 10) and Marquette (No. 36). Meantime, Gonzaga — which moved to No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 after Wednesday’s win over Duke in the title game of the Maui Invitational — owns just one win over a top-40 KenPom team. And though that one win is obviously a super-impressive one, I still believe, right now, that Kansas has the nation’s best resume. So I’ve decided to respect that in these rankings.

Kansas is the new No. 1. Gonzaga is now No. 2.

The rest of the Top 25 And 1 is below.