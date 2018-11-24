Arkansas vs. Missouri score: Drew Lock shines in final home game as Tigers rout Razorbacks

Missouri improved its bowl standing and quarterback Drew Lock shined in his final home game Friday afternoon in a 38-0 win over Arkansas during a cold and rainy afternoon in Columbia.

Lock, considered one of the top prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft, proved why scouts are salivating by going 16 of 25 for 221 yards, two passing touchdowns and scoring twice more on the ground. He currently has 11,820 passing yards during his four-year career with the Tigers. Lock will finish his career as the second-most prolific passer in SEC history behind former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, who threw for 13,166 yards in four seasons (2010-13).

What’s even more impressive for Lock is his production through multiple coaching staffs. He was thrust into action as a true freshman in 2015 by former coach Gary Pinkel in place of Maty Mauk, and improved upon his completion percentage every year of his career. Simply put, he will go down as one of the top players in program history.

Consider the Razorbacks the exact opposite of the Tigers. Ty Storey had been ineffective all year, and was pulled in favor of true freshman Connor Noland — who played in his fourth game of the season and will preserve his redshirt. Noland was 5 of 16 for 98 yards, and did take off on a 15-yard run. It was clear that, once this game got away from the Hogs, coach Chad Morris used it as more of a scrimmage to set the tone for his second season in Fayetteville.

What will that season look like? The quarterback position is still in question, and it’s no secret that Morris has been dabbling in the graduate transfer market this fall. That’s just the beginning, though. Talent and scheme on the defensive side of the ball are massive problems, and the offensive line struggled during the transition to Morris’ tempo-based system. Morris has to get better in the trenches if he intends to lead the program back into SEC West contention.

