Young Marines encourage people to donate to Wreaths Across America

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Young Marines encouraged Black Friday shoppers to sponsor a wreath for Wreaths Across America.

They wanted people to help them reach their goal of putting a wreath on every grave at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

At Sportsman’s Warehouse, Black Friday shoppers were greeted by Young Marines when they entered the store. Addison Ritchey and Kyle Mathews joined the Southeast Tennessee Area Young Marines several years ago.

“My dad kind of wanted me to do this, because he was a Young Marine when he was a little boy. So I followed in his footsteps,” Ritchey said.

“I’ve known many people in the military and they have had military experiences and they have had family members in the military and my uncle was in the army. So I have always had a compassion for the military,” Matews said.

On Friday, they were looking for people to sponsor wreaths to be placed at the Chattanooga National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America. This unit is one of a dozen fundraising groups. According to organizers, there are 46,000 graves and so far there are 3,600 wreaths sponsored.

“This year we are trying to get 100 percent participation so we can have a wreath on every grave,” Mathews said.

Young Marines were also at the Bass Pro Shops Outpost asking for donations. Unit Commander Tony Baker says by fundraising for this cause, the kids are learning the importance of honoring men and women who made sacrifices for our freedom.

“It teaches them respect and honor for our country and honor for our soldiers, marines and sailors,” Baker said.

The Young Marines are looking forward to placing the wreaths at the cemetery, like they have in past years.

“I think I mostly enjoy going around and seeing how everybody was in the military and seeing what branch they were in and everything they did for us,” Mathews said.

While they have a long way to go to reach their goal, they say today people were giving.

“They’ve been really kind and generous to come out and donate,” Ritchey said.

The cutoff date for raising money is December 3 and they will place the wreaths at the National Cemetery on December 15.

If you are interested in donating, click here.