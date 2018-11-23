Weather Update: Friday’s Forecast – November 23, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Black Friday Sunshine!



Black Friday shopping should go without a hitch as we stay clear for the morning with only some patchy fog on hand as the sun rises.

Clouds increase throughout the afternoon, but rain does not start to fall until later tonight.

We will see highs in the 50s today and lows in the low 40s to upper 30s.

Rain will be heaviest overnight but will taper off as the morning moves in.

Sunday night also sees light showers, then Monday clears us out.

Much cooler air will settle over the Tennessee Valley for next week.

