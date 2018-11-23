Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson match: Previewing the match, gauging interest, and betting implications

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson is on Friday, as two giants of golf go head to head. Woods and Mickelson have been hyping this match up, but there’s a lot to unpack in a mano a mano golf showdown. What are the stipulations? What are the betting rules? It’s a lot to unpack, and this event is a rarity in the golf world.

Woods and Mickelson will be playing for $9 million. It’s not a bet, sponsors are providing the money, but it’s a lot of money. There are also a bunch of side bets around the match.

- Advertisement -

On Friday’s “Off the Bench” podcast (happy Thanksgiving everyone!), Danny Kanell and Raja Bell preview the match and talk about the interest level in it. They also talk about the rules of the match and how it will work. Finally, the two talk about the betting implications of the match. Not the side bets, of course, but the integrity of betting on what’s basically a friendly match. Obviously $9 million is nothing to scoff at, but for players with Woods’ and Mickelson’s earnings, there are other factors to consider, especially for an event on PPV.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn