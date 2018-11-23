The Match 2018: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson live stream watch online, start time, TV channel

In what is simply being billed as “The Match,” Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will tee it up on Friday in Las Vegas with a $9 million purse on the line for the winner. But that won’t be the only cash at stake. There will surely be plenty of side bets (Mickelson already put $200,000 on the table that he would birdie the first hole) in what should be one of the more unique golf viewing experiences we’ve ever had to this point as fans.

There will be a lot going on on Friday for those who fork over the $19.99 to watch a few hours of two of the best to ever play the game going at it on the course (and on the mic). The presentation will include live odds on a variety of shots, drone footage and on-course interviews with the players. It’s also uncensored (and you can wager on how much the two golfers will curse) with a listed run time of five hours.

“This event is designed to be a unique experience for a golf viewer, and to have an insight into what goes on with the players to create a production from drone coverage to on-screen gambling to live mics and interaction,” said Mickelson on Tuesday. “It’s an insight into the game that you’re not normally able to see. That’s why we’ve chosen each decision. It’s why it’s on pay-per-view. We had to eliminate the commercials to have that insight in between shots.”

And speaking of that pay-per-view decision, here’s a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action on whatever device you want.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Friday, November 23



Round starts: 3 p.m.

Price: $19.99

Watch online: B/R Live

Watch on TV: You can purchase through DIRECTV or AT&T U-Verse.

Watch on TV in 4K: DIRECTV channel 106 is offering a 4K edition for $29.99.

Other ways to watch: The event will be distributed through other providers such as Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon and Altice.