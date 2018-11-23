Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi pregnant with baby No. 3

- Advertisement -

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, are expecting their third child together. The “Jersey Shore” star surprised fans on Thursday in a special Thanksgiving Instagram post.

The 30-year-old TV personality shared photos of her two children, Giovanna, 4, and Lorenzo, 6, holding up her ultrasound. She wrote on Instagram, “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

In an interview with ET back in August, Snooki said that she and her husband were “practicing” for baby No. 3.

“I’m trying now,” she said at the time. “I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now so … “

In 2015, Snooki told CBS News about motherhood, “I always wanted to be a mom. It was definitely earlier than I thought it would be, but you can ask any woman: It comes very naturally and everything happens for a reason. I love it.”

Snooki currently stars in “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”