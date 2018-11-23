NBA scores, highlights: Warriors look to end losing streak against Trail Blazers; Lakers look to defeat Jazz

The NBA had the day off on Thanksgiving and now returns with a massive 14-game slate on Friday. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets get the action started early in a matchup of two talented young teams. Among the more interesting storylines is the Boston Celtics taking on the Atlanta Hawks after the Celtics suffered a deflating loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
The West Coast games are among the most interesting because of the slide that the Golden State Warriors have been on in recent weeks. The Warriors are currently without superstar Stephen Curry as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury. In addition, Draymond Green has also been dealing with a toe injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA games for Friday, Nov. 23
*All times Eastern
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets, 12 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) — NBA TV
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) — NBA TV
- Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Allen attacks the rim
Center Jarrett Allen has blossomed into one of the Nets’ most talented young pieces. The second-year big man certainly showed why late in the second quarter when he received a pass from Spencer Dinwiddie and threw down a huge one-handed slam dunk.
Lakers look to keep rolling
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron James‘ first game back in Northeast Ohio since leaving to sign with the Lakers over the summer. Los Angeles has been victorious in six of their last seven games and will look to continue that impressive stretch against an underachieving Utah Jazz team.