Minnesota house destroyed in massive explosion

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating after a house exploded in St. Paul Friday morning. CBS station WCCO reports the incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Payne Ave. and Edgerton St. in St. Paul.

Video at the scene shows wreckage was sent flying all around the area.

LIVE: #Sky4 is on the scene at a house explosion in St. Paul this morning. | https://t.co/9pMQzexpYS#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/TIaUcICSNP — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) November 23, 2018

A nearby restaurant owner, Fred Yarusso, tells WCCO he was just pulling up to his business when the explosion happened. He said he thought he was hit and that the explosion was unbelievably loud.

This is a developing story and will be updated.