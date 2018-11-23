Michigan State vs. Texas: Game prediction, pick, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Texas Longhorns shot their way to a huge upset on Thursday night, defeating No. 7 North Carolina by hitting 11 of 24 3-pointers to take down the Tar Heels 92-89. Kerwin Roach scored a team-high 32 points, hitting 12 of his 15 shots — including a perfect 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, outshining UNC freshman Coby White, who posted a career-high 33 points.

The Texas takedown improved Shaka Smart’s team to 5-0 on the season and dropped UNC to 5-1. It also advanced the Longhorns to the Las Vegas Invitational title game, where they will face a Michigan State team that blew the doors off UCLA on Thursday night by a final tally of 87-67.

Viewing information for Michigan State vs. Texas



When : Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET

: Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET Where : Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

: Orleans Arena in Las Vegas TV: Fox

Fox Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -5.5

If it’s one thing we’ve learned about Texas in the early going of this season it’s that the Horns love to play — and win — tight games. That streak is going to end Friday, however. I think they cover the 5.5 point spread but fall to a Sparty team that is rolling since their season-opening loss to Kansas. Pick: Texas +5.5



