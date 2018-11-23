Miami (Fla.) vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

By
CBS News
-
0

Who’s Playing

Miami (FL) Hurricanes (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)

Current records: Miami (Fla.) 6-5; Pittsburgh 7-4

What to Know

- Advertisement -

After two games on the road, Miami (Fla.) is heading back home. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Miami (Fla.) have had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past Virginia Tech 38-14 last week.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against Wake Forest last Saturday; they left with a four-game streak. Pittsburgh made easy work of Wake Forest and carried off a 34-13 victory.

Their wins bumped Miami (Fla.) to 6-5 and Pittsburgh to 7-4. With both Miami (Fla.) and Pittsburgh swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Hurricanes are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Miami (Fla.) are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 7-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Pittsburgh.

  • 2017 – Pittsburgh Panthers 24 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 14
  • 2016 – Miami (FL) Hurricanes 51 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 28
  • 2015 – Pittsburgh Panthers 24 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 29
Report a Typo
SHARE