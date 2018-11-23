Miami (Fla.) vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing
Miami (FL) Hurricanes (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)
Current records: Miami (Fla.) 6-5; Pittsburgh 7-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, Miami (Fla.) is heading back home. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Miami (Fla.) have had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past Virginia Tech 38-14 last week.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against Wake Forest last Saturday; they left with a four-game streak. Pittsburgh made easy work of Wake Forest and carried off a 34-13 victory.
Their wins bumped Miami (Fla.) to 6-5 and Pittsburgh to 7-4. With both Miami (Fla.) and Pittsburgh swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hurricanes are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Miami (Fla.) are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 7-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Pittsburgh.
- 2017 – Pittsburgh Panthers 24 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 14
- 2016 – Miami (FL) Hurricanes 51 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 28
- 2015 – Pittsburgh Panthers 24 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 29