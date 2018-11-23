Miami (Fla.) vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Miami (FL) Hurricanes (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)

Current records: Miami (Fla.) 6-5; Pittsburgh 7-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, Miami (Fla.) is heading back home. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Miami (Fla.) have had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past Virginia Tech 38-14 last week.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against Wake Forest last Saturday; they left with a four-game streak. Pittsburgh made easy work of Wake Forest and carried off a 34-13 victory.

Their wins bumped Miami (Fla.) to 6-5 and Pittsburgh to 7-4. With both Miami (Fla.) and Pittsburgh swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Hurricanes are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Miami (Fla.) are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 7-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Pittsburgh.