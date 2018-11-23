How to watch Dallas vs. Washington: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)

Current records: Dallas 5-5-1; Washington 6-4-1

What to Know

- Advertisement -

Washington will challenge Dallas on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The teams both have allowed few points on average (Washington 19.8, Dallas 19), so any points scored will be well earned.

Last Sunday, Washington were close but not close enough as they fell 21-23 to Houston. A silver lining for Washington was the play of Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but Dallas sidestepped Atlanta for a 22-19 win.

Dallas’s victory lifted them to 5-5-1 while Washington’s defeat dropped them down to 6-4-1. Last week Dallas relied heavily on Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up 122 yards on the ground on 23 carries and caught 7 passes for 79 yards. It will be up to Washington’s defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.58

Prediction

The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Dallas are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 7-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7.5 point favorite.

Series History

Dallas have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Washington.