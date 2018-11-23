Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – November 23, 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga this weekend.
You’ll get a chance to see a new take on a Christmas classic on Friday night.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary work set to Tchaikovsky’s music, featuring dancers, a DJ and violinist.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.
Santa’s Village is taking over Ross’s Landing Friday night for Holiday Cheer at the Pier.
Get family photos with Santa, check out local arts and crafts, and see a lighted boat parade later with a fireworks finale.
It’s all happening from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday.
If you love Christmas music, you’ll want to be at the Tivoli Theatre Friday night to see a Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.
This music has been a holiday tradition for more than 30 years, and features everyone’s favorite Christmas classics.
The show starts at 8 p.m.
The holidays are already taking over West Village in downtown Chattanooga.
Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, you can make ornaments, and decorate cookies. There will even be a holiday laser show later.
You can also watch the movie Elf starting at 6 p.m.
The Christmas lights are already up at Rock City for its annual Enchanted Garden of Lights.
The light extravaganza features more than 30 holiday scenes, and nearly a million LED lights – transforming the gardens into a magical winter wonderland.
You can see the display from 4 to 9 p.m. each night until December 31.