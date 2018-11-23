College football scores, schedule, games today: Texas, Nebraska, Houston in action

It’s been a long haul, but we have reached the final weekend of the college football regular season. The action slated for Friday brings us two games in primetime that hold significance in regards to conference championships as well as the College Football Playoff race. Not to mention, UCF is aiming to finish a second consecutive regular season unbeaten as it looks to keep its incredible winning streak intact before conference championship weekend hits in early December.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Friday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 13. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day’s best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 13 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 14 Texas at Kansas — GameTracker

Nebraska at Iowa — GameTracker

Arkansas at Missouri — 2:30 p.m. on CBS — Preview, picks

Virginia at Virginia Tech — 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Oregon at Oregon State — 4 p.m. on FS1

No. 9 UCF at South Florida — 4:15 p.m. on ESPN

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia — 8 p.m. on ESPN — Preview, picks

No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State — 8 p.m. on Fox — Preview, picks

Texas, Kansas still working off last night’s dinner

Most of us fell asleep on the couch after eating Thursday, and it looks as though both Texas and Kansas are still clearing out the cobwebs after ingesting all that tryptophan. The Longhorns put together an impressive 98-yard touchdown drive early in the game to take a 7-0 lead, and that’s where things remain at halftime. The MVP of the game so far is probably Kansas punter Kyle Thompson, who has pinned Texas inside its 10-yard line three different times.

Iowa leads Nebraska at halftime

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a 21-13 lead on Nebraska at halftime in Iowa City. It was a big first half for an Iowa rushing attack that hasn’t lived up to its typical standards this season. Both Mekhi Sargent (75 yards) and Toren Young (58 yards) have rushed for touchdowns in the first half, as the Hawkeyes look to extend their winning streak over their newer Big Ten rivals to four games.

Memphis, Houston battling for AAC title game slot

Friday’s game between Memphis and Houston is pretty important. The winner wins the AAC West and will face UCF in the AAC Championship Game next Saturday. For much of the first half, it was Memphis with the inside track on getting another shot at the Knights. The Tigers fell behind 7-0 early but answered with 17 points of their own to take the lead. Houston turned the tables, however, with a pick-six with a little over four minutes to go to take a 21-17 lead into the half.

Texas without leading tackler vs. Kansas; Ehlinger to start

Texas announced Friday morning that linebacker Gary Johnson would not play vs. Kansas due to a violation of team rules. Johnson has been one of the most productive defensive players for the Longhorns, leading the team with 74 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. However, Texas coach Tom Herman also confirmed that quarterback Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) will start. With a win vs. the Jayhawks, the Longhorns will punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game next week.