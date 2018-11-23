College football odds, picks, lines for Week 13: Proven computer model loving Virginia Tech, Clemson

Top-ranked Alabama is a 24.5-point favorite in the 2018 Iron Bowl against Auburn, while No. 2 Clemson has a 26.5-point edge over in-state rival South Carolina in the latest Week 13 college football odds. And while Vegas expects comfortable wins for those teams, it’s a bit tighter for No. 3 Notre Dame (-10.5) on the road against USC. Then there’s No. 4 Michigan (-3.5), who is a narrow road favorite against No. 10 Ohio State in “The Game.” College football odds during Rivalry Week will continue shifting as kickoffs approach, so be sure to check out the top Week 13 picks and prediction from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model was red-hot in Week 12, nailing Oklahoma State’s outright upset of West Virginia. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model went a blistering 12-5 last week, extending its overall run to 30-12. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 13 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 13 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 2 Clemson (-26.5) wins and covers against in-state rival South Carolina.

The Tigers enter Rivalry Week on a roll after demolishing their last six opponents by an average of 42 points. And they’ve controlled this series of late, winning four straight, including an average margin of victory of 36.5 points over the past two years.

According to the model, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence puts up over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while the Tigers’ defense doesn’t allow any South Carolina running back to hit 50 yards as Clemson covers in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Rivalry Week picks the model likes: Virginia Tech (+3.5) pulls off the outright upset at Lane Stadium against in-state rival Virginia.

The Hokies (4-6) are still alive for the postseason, but they need a 2018 Rivalry Week win to help reach a bowl for the 26th straight year. Virginia Tech just added a matchup against Marshall next week to make up for a game lost due to Hurricane Florence earlier in the season, but that effort will be largely for nothing without a win over the Cavaliers, a surprising 7-4 team this year.

According to the model, the Hokies get 225 yards through the air from quarterback Ryan Willis as they cover the spread in almost 65 percent of simulations. And if you’re looking for a bigger payout, Virginia Tech (+145) on the money line is the way to go, because that hits 55 percent of the time.

The model also has strong Iron Bowl picks for No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) vs. Auburn, and is calling for a top national title contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog, shaking up the College Football Playoff picture forever.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And what playoff contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 13 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Nebraska at Iowa (-10, 53)

Arkansas at Missouri (-23, 61.5)

Virginia at Virginia Tech (+3.5, 50)

Oregon at Oregon State (+16.5, 69)

Central Florida at South Florida (+14, 68.5)

Oklahoma at West Virginia (+1.5, 84)

Michigan at Ohio State (+4, 56.5)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-17, 59.5)

Florida at Florida State (+5.5, 52)

Purdue at Indiana (+4, 64.5)

NC State at North Carolina (+7, 60.5)

Stanford at UCLA (+6.5, 57.5)

Maryland at Penn State (-13.5, 53.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-24.5, 52.5)

Arizona State at Arizona (+1.5, 64.5)

Kentucky at Louisville (+17, 51)

South Carolina at Clemson (-26.5, 58.5)

LSU at Texas A&M (-2.5, 47.5)

Notre Dame at USC (+10.5, 54)

Utah State at Boise State (-2.5, 67.5)