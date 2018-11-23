Boston College vs. Syracuse: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Boston College Eagles (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)

Current records: Boston College 7-4; Syracuse 8-3

What to Know

Boston College will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Syracuse at noon. Boston College are the favorites in this one — although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Boston College had victory within their grasp but couldn’t quite capture it last week as the team lost 21-22 to Florida St. A silver lining for Boston College was the play of AJ Dillon, who rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns on 37 carries.

Meanwhile, Syracuse came into their matchup this week averaging 44.4 points per game, but Syracuse fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They have to be aching after a bruising 3-36 loss to Notre Dame. The low total for Syracuse limited their streak of high-flying scores to five in a row.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We’ll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Eagles are a big 7 point favorite against the Orange.

This season, Boston College are 6-4-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 7-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Syracuse have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Boston College.