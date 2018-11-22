Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – November 22, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Changes For The Weekend.



Mostly clear tonight and overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s by early Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

Friday will start off dry and sunny but clouds will build in throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. By evening, we could see a few spotty showers around. Most of the rain comes overnight Friday ending by sunrise Saturday. Saturdays highs in the upper 50s.

Milder for Sunday with highs bumping 60 with a few more showers passing through most likely for overnight Sunday.

Colder air takes over for next week with highs dropping into the 40s.

Related Article: Early Morning Shooting

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.