UCF vs. USF odds, line, start time: War on I-4 picks, predictions from model on 30-12 roll

Needing just one more victory to finish up their second consecutive undefeated regular season, the No. 8 Central Florida Knights visit the South Florida Bulls in an in-state rivalry game Friday at 4:15 p.m. ET. UCF is a 14-point road favorite and the total is at 69.5 in the latest UCF vs. USF odds. However, with this budding rivalry recently established as the “War on I-4,” you know UCF doesn’t just want to win, the Knights want to dominate and send a message to the College Football Playoff committee. Meanwhile, South Florida would like nothing more than to throw a wrench in Central Florida’s grand designs on a New Year’s Day bowl game. With so much at stake, you’ll definitely want to check out the UCF vs. USF picks and predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine before making your selections.

For Friday’s game, the model knows that UCF brings one of the most efficient offenses in the nation to the War on I-4. The Knights are averaging 529 yards and 43.6 points in their first season under Josh Heupel. They’ve been able to put up those numbers thanks to a sensational offensive balance.

With quarterback McKenzie Milton posing a major threat both as a passer and a runner, the Knights average just over 271 yards through the air and 258 on the ground. Milton has accounted for 2,868 yards and a staggering 33 touchdowns this season, so USF will be trying to pressure, confuse and contain him to the best of its ability.

That being said, don’t sleep on USF, especially when the Bulls are getting 14 points.

Central Florida has had six games this season where it has allowed at least 220 rushing yards, and USF showed during its 7-0 start that it can run the ball effectively when at its best. Quarterback Blake Barnett has combined with running backs Jordan Cronkrite and Johnny Ford to rush for 1,995 yards and 25 touchdowns.

That versatility can be difficult to stop given all the misdirection you can incorporate with three capable runners. And as UCF commits extra defenders to the box, Barnett will look to take advantage over the top, just as he did with a 411-yard passing day in a neutral-site win over Illinois earlier this year.

