Trump thanks troops on Thanksgiving from his Mar-a-Lago resort

President Trump is teleconferencing with troops on Thanksgiving morning from his Mar-a-Lago resort. Then, he’s off to visit the U.S. Coast Guard nearby.

Mr. Trump, after one tweet wishing “Happy Thanksgiving to all!” early Thursday morning, continued his Twitter tirade against the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which he believes unfairly rules against his administration. Mr. Trump’s criticisms of the court elicited a rare rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts Wednesday, upon which Mr. Trump continued to criticize Roberts and the status quo judicial system.

“Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster,” Mr. Trump tweeted Thanksgiving morning. “It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, 79%, & is used to get an almost guaranteed result. Judges must not Legislate Security……and Safety at the Border, or anywhere else. They know nothing about it and are making our Country unsafe. Our great Law Enforcement professionals MUST BE ALLOWED TO DO THEIR JOB! If not there will be only bedlam, chaos, injury and death. We want the Constitution as written!”