The Jonah Keri Podcast: Sue Bird

In this episode: Jonah Keri runs point with basketball legend Sue Bird on her new gig working for the Denver Nuggets; her excitement over working with basketball unicorn Nikola Jokic; why it took this long for women to nab coaching and front-office jobs in the WNBA; following in the footsteps of women’s basketball legends like Nancy Lieberman; the feeling of navigating an undefeated season in college basketball; hooping in Russia; her comedy stylings on “Between Two Birds”, and much more!

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn