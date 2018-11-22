Thanksgiving Day 2018 football schedule

The NFL Thanksgiving Day football schedule tradition expanded to three Thanksgiving day games this year. The three 2018 matchups all feature NFC teams.

Start time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

On TV: Your local CBS station

The early game features the Detroit Lions playing host to Chicago. Both teams are coming off big wins. But the visiting Bears are a three-point favorite to win. Kickoff starts at 12:30 p.m.

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

On TV: Your local Fox station

The Dallas Cowboys provide the late afternoon, after-dinner game. The Cowboys are a seven point favorite in this rematch of the Week 7 matchup won by the Redskins. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. ET from Dallas.

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, Louisiana

On TV: Your local NBC station

