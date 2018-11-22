Shoppers hit the deals on Thanksgiving day

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Many people celebrated Thanksgiving with a little shopping.

And, at the Best Buy on Gunbarrel Road many of those shoppers came for the deals and left with something in hand.

“Spider Man PS4 slime bundle,” Christian Alexander said of the item he purchased.

How much did he pay? “$199.”

The store opened at 5 and hours later people were still heading inside.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic. It’s been very, very busy, but I would equate it to organized chaos. It’s been very smooth, and everybody’s had a lot of fun and really excited. So it’s been a great night so far,” Best Buy General Manager Nathan Roach said.

Thanksgiving is the kick off of what’s considered a big shopping affair for the next few days.

A National Retail Federation survey estimated that 164 million people are planning to shop Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

“We actually prepare all year long for a successful Black Friday weekend, Thanksgiving. There’s a ton of prep that goes into it. There’s a ton of work from all of the employees and like I said we literally work all year long to prepare for this weekend and to make sure everybody has a great experience,” Roach said.

That great experience includes great deals.

Roach said their hot ticket items are the TVs.

“There’s a 43” Toshiba that’s $129. That’s probably one of our biggest items, 65” Samsung for $599. We had a 70” LG for $699, just tons of awesome deals,” Roach said.

The store closes at 1 A.M. and reopens on Black Friday at 8 A.M.