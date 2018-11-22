Salvation Army volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to seniors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Salvation Army made sure low income seniors in Chattanooga had a nice Thanksgiving meal.

Dozens of volunteers spent the morning at the Salvation Army packing Thanksgiving Meals. They were then wrapped, stacked in a box and put in cars. The meals were unloaded and delivered to seniors.

Residents, like Adair Darland, appreciate the gesture.

“They do a lot of hard work to get this all together, not just for our property but for others as well. And people very much appreciate it,” Darland said.

Major Mark Smith, the area commander with the Salvation Army in Chattanooga, says this is a good opportunity to help others.

“It allows people to live out their faith. It allows people to give back and it shows people in the community that they do care and that there is someone there that thinks about them. And the recipients are blessed they are getting something from total strangers who are shown that they are not forgotten they are not in life alone,” Major Smith said.

He is thankful for the volunteers.

“My favorite part is seeing everybody giving up their Thanksgiving to come down here and whole families are here and trying to do something to have an impact,” Major Smith said.

It’s an impact that is felt.

“We appreciate the thoughtfulness and the gift of a Thanksgiving dinner,” Darland said.

Volunteers at the Salvation Army delivered 775 meals.