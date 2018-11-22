Record number of people participate in Grateful Gobbler

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Before their Thanksgiving meal, people in Chattanooga laced up their shoes for a good cause.

The 19th annual Grateful Gobbler 5K walk, run, stroll, or roll kicked off Thursday morning at Coolidge Park.

Stan McCright, the co-chair of the event, says there were roughly 5,000 participants, which is the most they’ve ever had.

The Grateful Gobbler benefits the Maclellan Shelter for Families. All money raised goes directly to the shelter.

“It keeps families together in this time that they are the most stressed they’ve ever been and gives them an opportunity to work with the community to get permanent housing,” McCright said.

Matti Newsom and her friends participated for the first time.

“It was super fun. It was for a good cause. It was fun to do all together,” Newsom said.

A record of more than $200,000 was raised for the shelter.