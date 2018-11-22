Pete Prisco's Week 12 Picks: Giants stay hot and stun Eagles, Broncos upset Steelers

Things I am thankful for this Thanksgiving: Being able to drown out the noise when my picks stink.

Like last week.

It was a bad week all the way around, from straight up to against the spread to my Best Bets.

Hey, we all have those weeks.

But with Thanksgiving here, and a three-game slate to help keep our minds off the gluttonous feast we will eat, I am hopeful that the bad is gone and the good is back for my picks.

I happen to like all three picks here for the Thanksgiving Day games – so while you eat the bird and all the fixings, try to avoid being mad if they aren’t right.

It is Thanksgiving after all.

Bears (-3.5) at Lions

Game info: 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

The Bears are riding high and they are playing great defense, which will challenge the Lions’ offensive line. The Lions have won four of their last five on Thanksgiving, and I think with a nice game from Matt Stafford they will make it five of six. With Chase Daniel almost certainly in as quarterback for the Bears, it gives the Lions a little more of an edge. I liked the Lions in an upset even if Trubisky played.

Pick: Lions 23, Bears 20

Redskins at Cowboys (-7.5)

Game info: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Redskins will start Colt McCoy here for the injured Alex Smith, who is out for the year. He faces a tough challenge against a good Dallas defense. The Washington banged-up offensive line will have trouble with the Cowboys front. This will be a low-scoring game, but the Cowboys will win it.

Pick: Cowboys 21, Redskins 12

Falcons at Saints (-13)

Game info: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Get ready for some offensive fireworks. The Atlanta offense hasn’t been as good the past few weeks, but I think they will get back on track here. Matt Ryan and Drew Brees will have a fun shootout to watch, but the Saints are the better team and will win a high-scoring game.

Pick: Saints 35, Falcons 30

Browns at Bengals (-3)

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

The Browns are coming off their bye and face a Bengals team that has been bad the past month. The Bengals have major defensive issues, which will show up here again. Look for the Browns to keep this close and maybe win it.

Pick: Bengals 20, Browns 19

Seahawks at Panthers (-3.5)

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

This is a big game in terms of playoff implications. The Panthers have lost two straight and need to turn it around. Seattle looked good last week in rallying to beat the Packers. But I think the Panthers back home will get it turned around. It won’t be easy.

Pick: Panthers 27, Seahawks 21

Jaguars (-3) at Bills

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

The Jaguars’ season is done. The Bills’ has been for a long time. But what team shows up for the Jaguars? Do they have any pride left? The way the Bills offense plays, it might not need to be a lot. The Jaguars’ defense wins this game.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Bills 10

Raiders at Ravens (-10.5)

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

Lamar Jackson impressed in his first start at quarterback for the Ravens and now gets to face an Oakland defense that isn’t very good. The Raiders are also playing consecutive road games, and this is a long trip and an early start. Jackson will win again.

Pick: Ravens 27, Raiders 14

Dolphins at Colts (-9)

Game info: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

The Dolphins are coming off their bye and still have playoff hopes alive. The Colts have won three straight to get to 5-5 and are one of the hottest offensive teams going with Andrew Luck. But I think Miami will be able to move the football to help slow Luck down. The Colts will win it, but it’s close.

Pick: Colts 26, Dolphins 20

49ers at Buccaneers (-3.5)

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

This is one of the dog games of the week. Nick Mullens will start for the 49ers again at quarterback, while Jameis Winston is back in for Tampa Bay. Both teams have defensive issues that will show up here. Look for a lot of points, with Winston getting the best of it.

Pick: Bucs 33, 49ers 28

Giants at Eagles (-6)

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Giants are actually alive in the bad NFC East after winning two straight. The Eagles are struggling on both sides of the ball. The Giants have been the better team as of late, and I think that shows up here. The Giants take it in an upset.

Pick: Giants 30, Eagles 27

Patriots (-9.5) at Jets

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

Both teams come off a bye, which is a good thing for health reasons. Sam Darnold will be back under center for the Jets, while tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected back for the Pats. The Jets are a mess, so look for an ugly showing here. Pats big.

Pick: Patriots 38, Jets 10

Cardinals at Chargers (-12)

Game info: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Chargers were upset last week by the Broncos at home, which should get them focused here. The Cardinals are playing out the string, which is why this one might get ugly. Look for Philip Rivers to have another strong day as the Chargers romp.

Pick: Chargers 30, Cardinals 16

Steelers (-3) at Broncos

Game info: 4:25 p.m ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

The Steelers are on the road for a second-straight week after rallying to beat the Jaguars. The Broncos got some life for their season by upsetting the Chargers on the road. This will be a real challenge for the Steelers, which is why I think an upset is in the making. Broncos take it.

Pick: Broncos 27, Steelers 24

Packers at Vikings (-3.5)

Game info: 8:20 p.m., NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

This is a huge game for both teams, who have been disappointments so far. The Packers are playing consecutive road games, although they have a few extra days of rest. The Packers are banged up on the defensive front, which might show up here. Go with the Vikings at home in a close one.

Pick: Vikings 21, Packers 20

Titans at Texans (-5.5)

Game info: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

The Titans could be without quarterback Marcus Mariota here, which would mean Blaine Gabbert starts. It was Gabbert who beat the Texans early in the season, but it won’t happen again. The Texans have improved greatly since then and on Monday night they will show that off. Texans big.

Pick: Texans 30, Titans 17