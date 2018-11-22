New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Preview, prediction, how to watch, statistics to know for Thanksgiving game

If any team is capable of waking you up after you’ve stuffed yourself with turkey and all the fixins, it’s the New Orleans Saints.

We’ve got the NFC South leading Saints and the Falcons this evening to cap off an NFL tripleheader. The Saints are steamrolling their way through the league with a plus-139 point differential and the Falcons have a high-powered offense as well, so maybe we’ll see some fireworks.

What else should you be looking out for Thursday night (8:15 p.m., NBC, stream on fuboTV, try for free)? We’re glad you asked. Read on to find out.

When the Saints have the ball

They’ve flown somewhat under the radar as the explosive offenses of the Rams and Chiefs have soaked up all the attention, but this New Orleans offense is as efficient and explosive a scoring machine as we have seen in a very, very long time. The Saints lead the NFL with a 37.8 points per game average, just 0.07 points per game behind the highest-scoring offense in NFL history – that of the 2013 Denver Broncos.

But these Saints have actually been even more efficient than that team on a per-play and per-drive basis. The 2013 Broncos gained an average of 6.3 yards per play. The 2018 Saints are at 6.4 per play as of this writing. The 2013 Broncos gained 36.2 yards per drive, scored 2.83 points per drive, and saw 47.9 percent of their drives result in a touchdown or field goal. These Saints are better across the board, with averages of 41.0 yards per drive and 3.57 points per drive, and 62.5 percent of their drives ending in some sort of score.

The 2018 season is the best offensive season in NFL history, and the Saints are playing offense about as well as it can possibly be played.

They’re led, of course, by current MVP frontrunner Drew Brees, who is in the midst of a career season at age 39. Brees leads the NFL in completion percentage, passer rating, QBR, and adjusted net yards per attempt, and is on track to set career-highs in each of those categories, plus touchdown rate and interception rate (throwing 25 TD and 1 INT on 334 pass attempts will get you there), while also breaking the all-time single-season passer rating record by more than four full points (126.9 to 122.5).

Brees is completing an absolutely absurd 78 percent of his passes and has been above 80 percent in four different games. He hits on some short throws to boost his averages, to be sure, but he has thrown downfield plenty as well. He is averaging a career-best 8.9 yards per attempt.

When we last covered the Saints in this space, we detailed the incredible season Michael Thomas was having:

The NFL began tracking targets in 1992. Since then, according to Pro-Football-Reference, there have been 3,291 instances of a player being targeted at least 50 times in a season. Among that group of 3,291, Thomas’ current 91.4 percent catch rate ranks fourth. All three players ahead of him are running backs. He’s one of just nine players in the top 100 in catch rate to average in excess of 10 yards per reception. If he keeps up this pace he’ll become just the fifth player since ’92 with a catch rate above 90 percent on at least 50 targets, only he’ll nearly double the next-closest player’s actual full-season target total. (Pierre Thomas of these same Saints caught 77 of 84 throws in his direction in 2013. Thomas is on pace for a 155-target season.)

He’s played in four games since then and has not fallen off. Thomas has 82 catches for 1,042 yards and 8 touchdowns. Those 82 catches have come on just 91 targets, giving him a 90.1 percent catch rate. Wide receivers just do not do this kind of stuff. But Thomas is doing it right now. The Falcons’ 29th-ranked pass defense (per DVOA) has been unable to stop No. 1 receivers all year, and yielded a 10-catch, 129-yard game to Thomas (on 10 targets, natch) back in Week 3. Thomas gets moved all over the formation but the Falcons are unlikely to use shadow coverage anyway, which they rarely do.

The real trouble the Falcons had in the passing game back in Week 3, though, was against Alvin Kamara. This was before Mark Ingram returned from suspension but the Falcons have had trouble coverage running backs all year. Kamara ripped off 15 catches for 124 yards in that game, and with the Falcons still dealing with second-level injuries over the middle of the field it would not be surprising if Kamara and Ingram again dominated through the air.

Brees’ secondary and tertiary targets now seem more reliable than they did a few weeks back, with the emergence of rookie Tre’Quan Smith, the increasing reliability of tight end Ben Watson, and of course, the return of Ingram. The Saints stack yards in a hurry against even the best of pass defenses, and the Falcons are nowhere close to being that.

And oh by the way, the Falcons are even worse against the run than they are against the pass, and the Saints rank inside the top-10 in rush offense DVOA. They should have an absolute field day in this game.

When the Falcons have the ball

The Falcons are not the Saints offensively, but they haven’t exactly been slouches this season, either. Atlanta’s 26.3 points per game average is completely respectable, and their 6.3 yards per play average ranks just behind the Saints’ at sixth-best in the NFL. The Falcons also rank fourth in the league in both points per drive (2.59) and score percentage (47.1 percent of drives have ended in points), and only three teams have turned the ball over less often (7.8 percent of drives).

They just haven’t been as consistent as the other top offenses in the league. Atlanta has scored more than 30 points five times. They’re one of 10 teams to do so. But they’ve also scored fewer than 20 points four times. And they’re the only NFL team that appears on both of those lists.

Injuries along the offensive line have hurt them some, and the absence of Devonta Freeman has affected their run game in a big way. Tevin Coleman has largely been fine filling in for Freeman but Ito Smith has failed to step up as the 1B option on the ground. He’s been one of the most inefficient runners in the league, both in terms of yards per carry and success rate. Coleman’s increased involvement in the run game has also not really carried over all that much into the passing game, as he has struggled to break big plays through the air and has seen his average yards per reception plummet. Going up against arguably the NFL’s toughest run defense, the Falcons seem fairly unlikely to find any success on the ground this week.

Matt Ryan, though, has been fantastic targeting his wide receivers and tight ends, for the most part. Since a subpar performance against the Eagles in Week 1, Ryan has completed 73.8 percent of his passes, averaged 8.88 yards per attempt, and thrown for 22 touchdowns against just three interceptions. That’s good for a 118.3 passer rating, which would have led the NFL in almost every season in history before this year. He also leads the NFL in passing yards per game and is working on career-high figures nearly across the board.

Throwing to Julio Jones nearly 29 percent of the time works out pretty well. Jones finally broke his touchdown drought a few weeks back, and has now scored in three consecutive games – the latest touchdown a ridiculous catch over the top of Cowboys corner Chidobe Awuzie to tie the game before Dak Prescott directed the Cowboys to a game-winning field goal. Julio leads the NFL in receiving yards and is on track for a 1,852-yard campaign. He is absurdly good and there is no stopping him. The Saints can and will try, presumably mostly with Marshon Lattimore, but there is little chance of it truly working.

They might be better off focusing on completely removing slot man Mohamed Sanu, tight end Austin Hooper, and rookie Calvin Ridley from the game, and forcing Ryan to either force the ball to Jones or check down on every snap. Slot guys have seen a bunch of success against the Saints this season so Sanu might prove tougher to stop than usual, but the athleticism of their safeties and linebackers should be up to the task of slowing down Hooper. Ridley has practically disappeared from the offense since catching six touchdowns in a three-week span earlier this year, averaging four catches for 44 yards and scoring just once over the past six games.

Prediction: Saints 37, Falcons 21