Nebraska vs. Iowa odds, line: Heroes Trophy picks, predictions from expert who's 6-1 on Cornhuskers games

Despite the fact that on multiple occasions they’ve gone a decade or more without playing each other, the Nebraska vs. Iowa rivalry is rich with history, dating all the way back to 1891. Nebraska leads the all-time series 29-16-3. They will renew that rivalry Friday with the Hawkeyes hosting the Cornhuskers for a noon ET kickoff. The home side is a nine-point favorite and the total is 53.5 in the latest Nebraska vs. Iowa odds, but with the Cornhuskers playing their best football and the Heroes Trophy on the line, you never know what will happen. That’s why you’ll want to check out the top Nebraska vs. Iowa picks from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh before making your own selections.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine Projection Model. He has built a sizable profit picking college football in 2018 and he has had an especially keen eye for the tendencies of Nebraska football, boasting a nearly perfect 6-1 mark in games involving the Cornhuskers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

- Advertisement -

Now, he has locked in a strong against the spread pick for Iowa vs. Nebraska. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Oh knows Iowa’s defense has powered a 7-4 season, and it will be key to covering as nearly 10-point favorites at home. The Hawkeyes have allowed just 16.5 points per game, making them the ninth-ranked scoring defense in the nation. They’re allowing just 4.5 yards per play and have been equally stingy against the run and the pass.

Iowa’s defensive backs have combined for 16 interceptions this year and have helped hold four of their past five opponents to completion percentages of 50 or less. With Nebraska freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez coming into his own the past five weeks, it will be up to Iowa’s secondary to disrupt his rhythm and hold Nebraska’s offense in check to secure the cover.

However, Oh also knows that this is a much different Nebraska team than the one that opened up the season with six straight losses, making a cover for Iowa anything but guaranteed.

In the past five games, Nebraska has four wins, with their only loss coming at Ohio State by just five points. One of the big reasons Scott Frost’s team is turning things around is that the Cornhuskers are running the football a lot more effectively.

They’re averaging nearly 50 yards more on the ground in their past five games (242.4) versus their first six games (192.7). Nebraska is also averaging 6.4 yards per carry in those five games versus 4.8 in its first six. That’s a 33 percent uptick, and if the Cornhuskers can run the ball that efficiently against a tough Iowa defense, they’ll have a chance to cover.

We can tell you Oh is leaning toward the under, but his much stronger play is on the side. He has crunched the numbers and discovered a crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He’s sharing what it is only at SportsLine.

Who covers Nebraska vs. Iowa? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side you need to jump all over Friday, all from a data scientist who’s 6-1 on his picks involving the Cornhuskers.