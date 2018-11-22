NBA scores, highlights: Lakers win in LeBron's Cleveland return; Struggling Warriors lose fourth straight

It was an eventful NBA night right before Thanksgiving as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron James’ return to Cleveland while the Golden State Warriors lost their fourth straight game as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For the first time in the Steve Kerr era, the Warriors have lost four straight games.

Meanwhile, James Harden scored 43 points in the Houston Rockets’ close win over the Detroit Pistons while the Western Conference-leading Memphis Grizzlies held off the San Antonio Spurs in controversial fashion.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s NBA action.

NBA Scores for Wednesday, Nov. 21

NBA schedule for Thursday, Nov. 22

*No games scheduled

LeBron leads comeback win in return to Cleveland



Capped by a 16-3 run late in the fourth quarter, the Lakers came back to defeat the Cavs in LeBron’s return to Cleveland.

Harden scores 43 points versus Pistons



Check out Harden’s 43-point night as the Rockets outlasted the Pistons.

Giannis dominates while Bucks score 143 points



Giannis Antetokounmpo made another strong case for MVP with this performance as the Bucks knocked off the Blazers.

Kawhi leads NBA-best Raptors to a win over Hawks



Watch as Kawhi Leonard leads the Raptors to their league-high 15th win of the season.

Warriors suffer fourth straight loss in blowout defeat to Thunder



For the first time since Kerr became head coach in 2014-15, Golden State has lost four straight games following their defeat to the Thunder. They’re now 2-5 without Stephen Curry and have upcoming games against the 12-6 Trail Blazers on Friday and Kings on Saturday. Both games will be played without Curry.

Russell Westbrook posted his 105th career triple-double and first of the season as he notched 11 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in the Thunder victory. Dennis Schroder posted 32 points and a career-high five treys.

It is the first time since 2013 that the Warriors have lost four straight games after going 450 straight contests without losing that many in a row.

Diallo suffers nasty leg injury on fall



Just days after Caris Levert suffered his gruesome ankle injury and a year after Gordon Hayward broke his leg in a nasty sight, the Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo has suffered his own bad leg injury. WARNING: Video is a bit graphic.

Hamidou Diallo was stretchered off the court tonight after taking a hard fall that saw his leg get caught under him on the way down…. prayers out to the OKC Thunder rookie 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8ld3rPu8dH — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 22, 2018

LeBron slams one on fastbreak



As the Lakers looked to make a late run in the fourth quarter versus the Cavaliers, LeBron slammed one home to bring the Quicken Loans Arena to its feet.

Carter dunks it for 25K career points versus former team



Vince Carter officially reached 25,000 career points — against his former team. As the Hawks concluded their game versus the Raptors on Wednesday night, the future Hall of Famer reached 25K points with this slam dunk.

Lonzo throws down biggest dunk of the season



We don’t see this enough out of Lonzo Ball, but we should probably see it more often. Check out this slam dunk by the second-year point guard as he takes it to the rack.

Smith dunks over Allen



Dennis Smith Jr. may be 6-foot-3 and Jarrett Allen may be 6-foot-10, but it didn’t seem to matter on this play. Check out this slam dunk posterizer by the Mavericks guard.

LeBron hits long-range 3



LeBron is hitting on just under 40 percent of his three-point attempts this season and just under 50 percent of his three-point attempts in the month of November? How is he able to do this? With shots like this.

Griffin slams it over Capela



Clint Capela is supposed to be one of the best shot-blockers in all of the NBA, but he sure had no chance on this slam dunk by the Pistons’ Blake Griffin.

Vonleh abuses Smart on block



Noah Vonleh is one athletic guy, but he just completely embarrassed Marcus Smart on one sequence. Not only did Vonleh block Smart’s layup attempt, he made the guard fall down hard.

Lonzo hooks up Kuzma for easy dunk



The story of the Lakers’ matchup versus the Cavaliers may have been LeBron’s return, but it was Lonzo’s pass that led directly to Kyle Kuzma’s dunk that highlighted the beginning of the game.

LeBron receives massive ovation from Cleveland



It’s safe to say that Cavalier fans miss LeBron. As the four-time MVP was introduced in Cleveland, the Quicken Loans Arena gave massive support to their former franchise player and hometown son.

LeBron returns to Cleveland … again

LeBron James’ first trip back to Cleveland after he left for the Heat back in 2010 was an absolutely vicious environment. This time around though, when he returns for his first trip as a member of the Lakers, things shouldn’t be quite as nasty. Still, it will be an interesting atmosphere when he leads the Lakers against his former squad.

Blazers battle Bucks in meeting of top teams

Fresh off yet another win on Tuesday night, the Western Conference-leading Trail Blazers will travel to Milwaukee for a matchup with the second-place team in the East, the Bucks. It should be a fascinating game, as both teams are among the top 10 in the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and there will be all sorts of star power in the court, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.